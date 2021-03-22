Election 2021NationalRegional

Assam Election: JP Nadda To Hold 3 Rallies Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali on Monday ahead of the Assam assembly election.

Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held an election rally in Golaghat and said that ‘doosri baar, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) sarkar’ has been decided in Assam adding that Assam will witness a ‘double engine’ National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the second time.

In 2016, the BJP formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress’s 15-year rule. BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam assembly.

Moreover, Nadda is scheduled to unveil the party’s manifesto for the upcoming elections on March 23 (Tuesday).

