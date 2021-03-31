Assam Election: Over 73 Lakh Citizens Eligible To Cast Votes In Phase II

As many as 73,44,631 eligible voters on Thursday will exercise their right to franchise in the second phase of the general election to Assam Assembly across 39 constituencies.

Out of the total voters for this phase, 37,34,537 are male voters and 36,09,959 are female voters, while 135 are third gender voters. Moreover, 17,164 service voters are registered in this election.

The constituency with the highest number of electors in the second phase is Hojai. It has 373 polling stations and 2,65,886 voters.

Similarly, the constituency having the lowest number of electors is Howraghat in Karbi Anglong district with 195 polling stations and 1,32,339 electors.

Elections to the second phase will be held in 13 districts – Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cachar, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Kamrup Rural, Nalbari, Udalguri, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Darrang.