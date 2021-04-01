Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam Election Phase II: Voter Turnout At 76.52 Till 8 PM

By Pratidin Bureau
As elections to the second phase of the Assam assembly election concludes the approximate total record voter turnout in 39 constituencies is 76.52 per cent (as of 8 pm).

More than 73 lakh electorates across 10,592 Polling Stations were registered to exercise their franchise in this phase.

The highest voter turnout was recorded (as of 8 pm) in Laharighat constituency in Morigaon with 87. 29 per cent, while the constituency with the lowest voter turnout is Lakhipur in Cachar district with 70.12 per cent.

The second phase election that began today at 7 am was spread over 13 districts. The district with the highest voter turnout is Nalbari 86.69 per cent, whereas, the district with the lowest number of voter turnout is Cachar with 72. 28 per cent.

Elections were conducted in districts of Barak Valley, Central Assam, and three districts in Lower Assam.

