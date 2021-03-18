Assam Election: PM Modi To Address Rally at Karimganj Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on Thursday and will address an election rally at Karimganj. This will be the Prime Minister’s first election rally after the voting dates were announced by the Election Commission.

Modi will address his rally in Batgram that falls under the Karimganj North assembly constituency.

The prime minister will arrive at the Kumbhirgram Airport in Silchar around 1.30pm and will travel to the venue by a helicopter. He is expected to address the rally at around 2 pm.

Tight security arrangements have been made in Karimganj ahead of the prime minister’s visit.

There are 15 assembly constituencies in the Barak Valley that comprises the districts of Karimganj, Cachar and Hailakandi.

Sources say PM Modi is expected to address an election rally in Chabua constituency on March 20, and revisit the state on March 21, March 24, March 28, April 1 and April 3 for election rallies.

On March 21, the PM is expected to address a rally in Bokakhat, on March 24 in Bihpuria, on March 28 in Silapathar, on April 1 in Bijni and on April 3 in Tamulpur.

This time, the Assam Assembly elections are being held in three phases. Voting for the first phase will be held on March 27 and for the last phase on April 6.

Votes of all the phases will be counted on May 2.