Assam Election: PM Modi To Visit Sipajhar & Bihpuria Today

By Pratidin Bureau
To boost the momentum of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign in the poll-bound state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing rallies in Sipajhar and Bihpuria constituency on Wednesday.

PM Will address a mega election rally to campaign for party’s MLA candidate Dr. Amiya Kumar Bhuyan in the Bihpuria constituency.

“Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi Ji’s every visit is a morale booster for us. Tomorrow, our Hon’ble PM will be addressing rallies in Sipajhar & Bihpuria #BJPOnceMoreInAssam” BJP Assam Pradesh tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been visiting the state frequently to campaign for the elections. He had campaigned on Saturday in Chabua.

The Prime Minister is also expected to revisit Assam on March 28, April 1 and April 3. PM Modi would likely adress election rallies in Silapathar on March 28, Bijni on April 1 and Tamulpur on April 3.

The Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

