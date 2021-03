Congress leader and star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi will make a two-day visit to Assam ahead of the Assembly elections on March 21 and 22. Gandhi will reach Jorhat on Sunday by a special flight.

The veteran Congress leader will participate in public rallies at Nazira and Khumtai on the first day of her visit.

She will stay at the guest house of Numaligarh Oil Refinery on Sunday.

On Monday, Gandhi will participate in a public rally at Kaliabor and thereafter she will visit Batadrawa Than.