Assam Election: Rahul Gandhi Reassures 5 Guarantees

By Pratidin Bureau
19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reassured the 5 guarantees that the party has promised in its election manifesto. Talking about the 5 guarantees at a public rally at Chaygaon, Gandhi said that they have discussed it with the people of Assam before the public made its announcement.

The Congress leader has participated at a public rally in Chaygaon where he campaigned for its party candidates Rekibuddin Ahmed, Nandita Das and Jatin Mali.

Reiterating about their work, Gandhi said that the Congress has given debt relief to farmers.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that Modi government has always deceived the people of Assam. “If Congress comes to power in Assam, the daily wage of the tea garden labourers will be Rs. 365. Assam will run Assam if Congress comes to power,” added Gandhi.

He further stated that Assam will not have any control from Delhi if Congress comes to power in the assembly elections.

