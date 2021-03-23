Assam Election: Rajnath Singh To Visit Lumding, Hojai Today

Just four days ahead of the first phase of Assam Assembly elections, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address two rallies in Lumding and Hojai in poll-bound on Tuesday.

Singh will campaign for BJP Candidate Sibu Misra in Lumding in Nagaon district at 12.15 pm, while, at 1.45 pm the BJP veteran will campaign for Ramakrishna Ghosh at Hojai in Biswajit.

On March 13, Singh had come to Assam and campaigned for candidates in Biswanath, Gohpur, and Dergaon.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to address three public meetings in the Barak Valley today.

Assam will go to polls starting from March 27.