Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam Election: Rajnath Singh To Visit Lumding, Hojai Today

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Just four days ahead of the first phase of Assam Assembly elections, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address two rallies in Lumding and Hojai in poll-bound on Tuesday.

Singh will campaign for BJP Candidate Sibu Misra in Lumding in Nagaon district at 12.15 pm, while, at 1.45 pm the BJP veteran will campaign for Ramakrishna Ghosh at Hojai in Biswajit.

On March 13, Singh had come to Assam and campaigned for candidates in Biswanath, Gohpur, and Dergaon.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Assam COVID: 30 New Cases, 1 Death

Assam Election: Bike Rallies Banned Prior To 72 Hours Of…

Assam Election: Cyclothon Held To Promote Voter Awareness

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to address three public meetings in the Barak Valley today.

Assam will go to polls starting from March 27.

You might also like
Regional

Dima Hasao indefinite rail blockade effects train traffic

Entertainment

SANJU: Ranbir slays as Sanjay Dutt in his biopic

National

CBSE to inform SC about decision on holding pending exams by June 23

National

Single Male Govt Employees Now Entitled To Child Care Leave

Regional

Assam Governor swears in as Mizoram Governor

National

Malayalam poet Akkitham Wins 55th Jnanpith Award 2019

Comments
Loading...