Assam Election: Ranjit Kumar Dass Files Nomination from Patacharkuchi

Assam State BJP President Ranjit Kumar Dass on Wednesday submitted his nomination papers from the Patacharkuchi constituency. He was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP National Vice President, and Assam In-Charge Baijayant Jay Panda.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Patacharkuchi, Sonowal tweeted, “Great enthusiasm at the Padyatra in Patacharkuchi today as Shri RanjeetkrDass filed his nomination papers for the Assembly polls. I thank the people for their massive presence and support towards BJP4India.”

It needs to be mentioned here that Dass was elected as Member of Legislative Assembly MLA from Sorbhog in Barpeta district in 2011. However, the party has fielded him at Patacharkuchi in this election instead of Sorbhog.

