Assam Election: Siddhartha Bhattacharyya Files Nomination

Guwahati East candidate for Assam Assembly Election, 2021, Siddhartha Bhattacharyya on Thursday filed nomination at Deputy Commissioner’s office, Kamrup Metro. Bhattacharyya filed his nomination with a huge cycle rally with thousands of supporters.

Bhattacharyya will contest against Congress candidate Asima Bordoloi, daughter of Robin Bordoloi. “I am feeling sad that I will defeat Asima in a large margin,” said Bhattacharyya after filing his nomination.

The last date for filing of nomination for the third phase of elections is Friday. The voting will be held on April 6 for the third phase.

The counting of votes will be held on May 2.