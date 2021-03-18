Election 2021Top Stories

Assam Election: Siddhartha Bhattacharyya Files Nomination

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Guwahati East candidate for Assam Assembly Election, 2021, Siddhartha Bhattacharyya on Thursday filed nomination at Deputy Commissioner’s office, Kamrup Metro. Bhattacharyya filed his nomination with a huge cycle rally with thousands of supporters.

Bhattacharyya will contest against Congress candidate Asima Bordoloi, daughter of Robin Bordoloi. “I am feeling sad that I will defeat Asima in a large margin,” said Bhattacharyya after filing his nomination.

The last date for filing of nomination for the third phase of elections is Friday. The voting will be held on April 6 for the third phase.

The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

