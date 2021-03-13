Assam Election: Smriti Irani Arrives At Mariani

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Union Minister Smriti Irani has arrived at Mariani Assembly Constituency on Saturday to launch the party’s campaign for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Irani will be addressing the Election Campaign in support of BJP’s candidate Shri. Ramani Tanti.

“Hon’ble Union Minister Smt. @smritiirani Ji will be addressing the #ElectionCampaign to be held today at #Mariani Assembly Constituency in support of BJP’s candidate Shri. Ramani Tanti Ji. #BJPOnceMoreInAssam“, BJP Assam Pradesh tweeted.

Later, she will move towards two other massive rallies in Sivasagar, and Samaguri in Nagaon. She will campaign for the BJP candidates Suravi Rajkonwar (Sivasagar), and Anil Saikia (Samuguri).

