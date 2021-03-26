Assam Election: Stage Set for 1st Phase of polls

Assam is all set for the first phase of Assam Assembly elections to be held on Saturday (March 27). The district administrations are fully prepared to conduct a free and fair election in 47 constituencies.

With the campaigning which comes to an end on Thursday, the candidates are now looking forward to the day of polling.

The election commission has taken all preventive measures to conduct free, fair and safe poll. The commission also urged the voters to come with a fearless mind to cast their votes.

In order to conduct peaceful polling, the election commission has also installed CCTVs for webcasting from 50 percent of the polling stations. These polling stations could be monitored from the Office of the Chief Election Commissioner, New Delhi and the offices of rge State Election Department and the Deputy Commissioner.

There are as many as 81.9 lakh voters in the 47 Legislative Assembly Constituencies that are going to poll in the first phase tomorrow. Jonai LAC has the highest number of 3.11 lakh voters while Thowra LAC has the lowest number of 1.15 lakh voters. Dispur LAC has the highest number of 4.11 lakh voters in the State which is going for the poll in the third phase. As many as 264 candidates – 241 males and 23 females are in the fray in the first phase of the poll.





