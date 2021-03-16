Top StoriesRegional

Assam Election: UPPL Releases List Of 8 Candidates For 3rd Phase

By Pratidin Bureau
45

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Tuesday released a list of candidates for the third phase of the ensuing Assam Assembly elections slated to be held on April 6.

The list comprises of eight candidates. Below is the full list –

  • 28. Gossaigaon – Somnath Narzary
  • 29. Kokrajhar (ST) West – Manaranjan Brahma
  • 30. Kokrajhar (ST) East – Lawrence Islary
  • 31. Sidli (ST) – Jayanta Basumatary
  • 33. Bijni – Phanin Boro
  • 58. Tamulpur – Leho Ram Boro
  • 62. Barama (ST) – Bhupen Boro
  • 63. Chapaguri – Urkhao Gwra Brahma
The UPPL is in alliance with the ruling BJP and AGP as the ‘North-Democratic Alliance’ convened by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

