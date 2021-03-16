Assam Election: UPPL Releases List Of 8 Candidates For 3rd Phase

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Tuesday released a list of candidates for the third phase of the ensuing Assam Assembly elections slated to be held on April 6.

The list comprises of eight candidates. Below is the full list –

28. Gossaigaon – Somnath Narzary

29. Kokrajhar (ST) West – Manaranjan Brahma

30. Kokrajhar (ST) East – Lawrence Islary

31. Sidli (ST) – Jayanta Basumatary

33. Bijni – Phanin Boro

58. Tamulpur – Leho Ram Boro

62. Barama (ST) – Bhupen Boro

63. Chapaguri – Urkhao Gwra Brahma

The UPPL is in alliance with the ruling BJP and AGP as the ‘North-Democratic Alliance’ convened by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.