According to the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout in the second phase of Assam Assembly elections has been recorded at 27.45 percent till 12 PM across 39 constituencies in 13 districts.

While Rangia witnessed the highest voting percentage with a voter turnout of 35.58 till 12 PM, Karimganj South recorded the lowest voter turnout of 17 percent.

The second phase of polling for assembly elections began at 7 PM on Thursday and is currently underway.