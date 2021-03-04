Assam Elections: 1106 Polling Booths Allotted For Kamrup

By Pratidin Bureau
Kamrup district has been allotted 1106 polling booths to conduct the upcoming assembly elections’ in the four constituencies – Boko, Palasbari, Chaygaon, and Hajo.

The election will be held on April 6.

The district administration has appointed a total of 1,106 presiding officers and  3,318 inducted as first, second and third polling officers.

887 main polling stations and 219 additional polling stations have been allotted for voters to exercise their franchise.

The District Commissioner is overseeing all the cells constituted for the smooth conduct of the electoral process, while the Additional Deputy Commissioner have been made the nodal officer.

