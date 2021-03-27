Assam Elections: 13.84% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM

13.84 percent voter turnout recorded till 11 am in the first phase of the Assam assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

The Sivasagar constituency in the state has witnessed the highest voting percentage till now with a 28.38 per cent turnout.

The polling began at 7 am today (will continue till 6 pm.

Over 81.09 lakh voters, including 40,77,210 males and 40,32,481 females, are eligible to cast their votes at 1,1537 polling stations in this phase.

A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats — 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam’s Nagaon district.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.