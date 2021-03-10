Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam Elections: 281 Candidates File Nominations In First Phase

By Pratidin Bureau
79

In poll bound Assam, 281 candidates have filed nominations for 47 assembly seats going to polls in the first phase of polls on March 27, the Chief Election Officer’s office informed.

The last date of filing the nominations was on March 9, while the scrutiny of the candidature is underway. Meanwhile, the last date of filing nominations is March 12. The results for all the phases will be published on May 2.

The first phase comprises candidature of prominent leaders including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Majuli), Ajanta Neog (Golaghat), Angoorlata Deka (Batadroba), Ashok Singha (Dhekiajuli), Ripun Bora (Gohpur), Bhupen Borah (Bihpuria), Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), Rupjyoti Kurmi (Mariani), Atul Bora (Bokakhat), Keshab Mahanta (Kaliabor), Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Duliajan and Naharkatiya), Jagadish Bhuyan (Sadiya).

Jailed Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi will contest from Mariani and Sibsagar seats as an Independent candidate, as the party is yet to be recognised by the Election Commission.

Related News

ULFA Condemns Arrest Of Pradip Gogoi

PM Modi To Attend First Quad Summit On March 12

Load Shedding Regulations Withdrawn In Meghalaya

Amitabh Bachchan To Be Conferred FIAF Award 2021

You might also like
Health

India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 63Lakh Marks

Top Stories

Assam Nurses’ body launches indefinite strike from today

Regional

More than 10 dead in Mizoram floods

Entertainment

Gully Boy Wins Big At BIFAN

Regional

Sonowal Urges To Light A Diya on April 14

Regional

Dipa Karmakar clinches gold at Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Turkey

Comments
Loading...