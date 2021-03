Asom Gana Parishad Progressive will be contesting from 15 constituencies in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections. The defunct political party led by former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta is now being revived.

The development has been announced by AGP (P) general secretary Pranab Goswami.

The constituencies are yet to be declared.

Meanwhile, there are probable chances of the list of the candidates of the BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance to be released tonight or on Friday morning.