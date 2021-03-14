Assam Elections: AGP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has released its third list of candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming Assam polls.

A total of 13 candidates have been selected.

Below is the list –

32. Bongaigaon – Phanibhushan Choudhury

49. Chaygaon – Kamala Kanta Kalita

54. Guwahati West – Ramendra Narayan Kalita

34. North Abhaypuri – Bhupen Rai

21. Mansakar – Javed Islam

35. South Abhaypuri – Punendra Banikya

37. Goalpara East – Jyotish Das

38. Goalpara West – Sheikh Has Alam

41. Bhawanipur – Dr. Ranjit Deka

43. Barpeta – Gunindra Nath Das

46. Sarukhetri – Kalpana Patowary

47. Senga – Rabiul Hussain

48. Boko – Jyoti Prasad Das

Earlier this month, the party released its first and second list of candidates.