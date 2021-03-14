Assam Elections: AGP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has released its third list of candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming Assam polls.
A total of 13 candidates have been selected.
Below is the list –
- 32. Bongaigaon – Phanibhushan Choudhury
- 49. Chaygaon – Kamala Kanta Kalita
- 54. Guwahati West – Ramendra Narayan Kalita
- 34. North Abhaypuri – Bhupen Rai
- 21. Mansakar – Javed Islam
- 35. South Abhaypuri – Punendra Banikya
- 37. Goalpara East – Jyotish Das
- 38. Goalpara West – Sheikh Has Alam
- 41. Bhawanipur – Dr. Ranjit Deka
- 43. Barpeta – Gunindra Nath Das
- 46. Sarukhetri – Kalpana Patowary
- 47. Senga – Rabiul Hussain
- 48. Boko – Jyoti Prasad Das
Earlier this month, the party released its first and second list of candidates.