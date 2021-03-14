Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

Assam Elections: AGP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has released its third list of candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming Assam polls.

A total of 13 candidates have been selected.

Below is the list –

  • 32. Bongaigaon – Phanibhushan Choudhury
  • 49. Chaygaon – Kamala Kanta Kalita
  • 54. Guwahati West – Ramendra Narayan Kalita
  • 34. North Abhaypuri – Bhupen Rai
  • 21. Mansakar – Javed Islam
  • 35. South Abhaypuri – Punendra Banikya
  • 37. Goalpara East – Jyotish Das
  • 38. Goalpara West – Sheikh Has Alam
  • 41. Bhawanipur – Dr. Ranjit Deka
  • 43. Barpeta – Gunindra Nath Das
  • 46. Sarukhetri – Kalpana Patowary
  • 47. Senga – Rabiul Hussain
  • 48. Boko – Jyoti Prasad Das

Earlier this month, the party released its first and second list of candidates.

