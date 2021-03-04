Assam Elections: BJP Led Alliance To Contest 74 Seats In Phase I & II

In a latest development for the seat sharing between the BJP led-alliance with AGP and UPPL, Assam BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Dass has stated on Thursday evening that in the first and second phases of the Assembly elections, the party and its allies will contest from 74 out of 86 constituencies.

The BJP leader informed that the list of candidates have been submitted and finalised during the core committee meeting of the party that is underway.

Dass has also said the final list will be declared soon by the national president of BJP JP Nadda. Reportedly, there are possibilities of declaration of the list on Friday morning.

Dass further said as the BJP is the sitting government in Assam, candidate for the Chief Minister’s designation will not be disclosed as of now.

The first and second phases of the Assam Assembly elections will be held on March 27 and April 1 respectively.