Top StoriesRegional

Assam Elections: BJP Led Alliance To Contest 74 Seats In Phase I & II

By Pratidin Bureau
473

In a latest development for the seat sharing between the BJP led-alliance with AGP and UPPL, Assam BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Dass has stated on Thursday evening that in the first and second phases of the Assembly elections, the party and its allies will contest from 74 out of 86 constituencies.

The BJP leader informed that the list of candidates have been submitted and finalised during the core committee meeting of the party that is underway.

Dass has also said the final list will be declared soon by the national president of BJP JP Nadda. Reportedly, there are possibilities of declaration of the list on Friday morning.

Related News

Plea From Journalists Not Satisfactory: ULFA-I

Assam Elections: AGP (P) To Contest From 15 Constituencies

COVID Assam: 20 New Cases, 15 Discharged

12 Myanmar Nationals Take Refuge in Mizoram

Dass further said as the BJP is the sitting government in Assam, candidate for the Chief Minister’s designation will not be disclosed as of now.

The first and second phases of the Assam Assembly elections will be held on March 27 and April 1 respectively.

You might also like
Regional

History’s biggest election is on

Regional

Imphal: 50 Policemen Falls Ill after Consuming Fermented Soybeans

Top Stories

Amit Shah Unveils Life-Size Statue Of Arun Jaitley At DDCA

National

CBSE likely to abolish Assamese language

Top Stories

Shoaib Malik Survives Horrific Car Crash | Video

Top Stories

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Quits Over Farm Bills

Comments
Loading...