Assam Elections: Congress To Contest 40 Seats In Phase I | Complete List Of Candidates

Assam Congress on Saturday evening have released their list of candidates who would be contesting the first phase of the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections.

The Central Election Committee of Congress has selected 40 candidates to fight the Assembly seats.

Congress State President Ripun Bora will be contesting from Gohpur, while MLA Rakibul Hussain will contest from Samaguri.

Complete List of the Candidates and Constituencies