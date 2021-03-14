Assam Elections: JP Nadda To Address Three Rallies On Monday

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda ji will be on a one-day visit to Assam on Monday to address three mega public rallies for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Nadda will reach Lilabari Airport in Assam by 12:30 pm tomorrow and address a public rally at MV Field, Dhakuakhana (Assam) at 01:00 pm. Following which he will address another huge public rally at IB Field, Jamugurihat Sootea In Assam at 03:30 pm.

At 05:00 pm in the evening, Nadda will address the third mega rally in Assam at HS Field, Borbhagiya, Barsola. At 06:15 pm, he will take a meeting of Sunitpur District Party Office near Tezpur Airport and return to the national captial later tomorrow night.

Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1 and 6. Results will be declared on May 2 for the 126 seats.

