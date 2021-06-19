Assam: Electricity Bill Payment Mandatory For Govt Employees To Draw Salaries

Assam government employees will now have to clear their electricity bills in order to draw their monthly salaries.

This was stated in a fresh order issued by Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL).

“In pursuance to the same, the undersigned is directed to request you to instruct all drawing and disbursing officers (DDO) under your control to ensure collection of “No dues payable against electricity bill of APDCL” certificate for all employees prior to processing of wages/salary bills i.e., on or before June 30, 2021,” the order read.

“APDCL system generated payment receipt of current electricity bill may be considered as proof of payment for this purpose,” it added.

Earlier this week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the state government will try to replicate the Gujarat model in the power sector along with its state-of-the-art technological interventions to turn three power companies in the state into profitable ventures.

The chief minister in a meeting with officials of the three power companies in the state had called for linking the revenue collection with promotion of qualitative performance and active service delivery system to the consumers.

He had expressed his concern over the fall in revenue collection and consequent loss, urging the power companies to work on strategies to plug the reasons responsible for revenue loss.

