Assam: Elephant Tramples 2 Children To Death In Sonitpur

Assam
By Pratidin Bureau
elephant
REPRESENTATIONAL

Two children were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jamaguri of Sonitpur district in Assam.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday at around 2 am.

As per reports, the elephant suspected to come out of the Nameri forest area entered a nearby village and destroyed the hut where both siblings were sleeping.

Related News

Assam: Cairn Inks Pact To Sell 1 Lakh SCMD Gas To AGCL

Assam Police Rescues 24 Stolen Dogs In Jorhat

Assam CM Warns Of “Detention” For Drunk Driving…

3 Cases Of Covid-19 Detected From MNC Balika Mahavidyalaya

The siblings have been identified as one seven-year-old Istifan Sal and nine-year-old Karmela Sal.

The brothers were declared dead after being brought to Jamuguri hospital.

Also Read: Assam Records 180 New Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

You might also like
National

Big B pays off loans of 1398 farmers

Assam

Arms Recovered in Golaghat

Assam

Coal Laden Truck Seized in Basistha

Assam

Solve grading problems: GHC to GU

Health

US Company Moderna’s COVID Vaccine Show 94.5 % Effectiveness

Assam

“Ajanta Neog Betrays Congress”: Ripun Bora