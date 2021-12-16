Assam: Elephant Tramples 2 Children To Death In Sonitpur

Two children were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jamaguri of Sonitpur district in Assam.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday at around 2 am.

As per reports, the elephant suspected to come out of the Nameri forest area entered a nearby village and destroyed the hut where both siblings were sleeping.

The siblings have been identified as one seven-year-old Istifan Sal and nine-year-old Karmela Sal.

The brothers were declared dead after being brought to Jamuguri hospital.