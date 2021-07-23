Assam: Eminent Philanthropist & Tea Planter Mahadeo Jalan No More

Mahadeo Jalan, an eminent philanthropist and tea planter from Assam, has passed away on Friday morning due to old age ailments. He was 86.

He breathed his last at a private hospital in Dibrugarh at around 4.55 am.

Jalan was instrumental in bridging the gap between the government, tea workers and tea garden managements. He contributed his entire life towards tea plantation and welfare of the tea tribe community of Assam.

Born on November 24, 1935, he spent most of his life in Dibrugarh and Kolkata.

Jalan, a philanthropist, was also a respected man among politicians, who often sought his advice and suggestions.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief on Jalan’s demise and said that his contribution to Assam’s economy and society will always be remembered.

“Saddened by the passing away of prominent tea planter & social worker of Assam Sri Mahadeo Jalan. He died at Dibrugarh in the wee hours of today. Jalan ji’s contribution to Assam’s economy and society will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved family,” he tweeted.