Assam: Enforcement Officer of Darrang Suspended

By Pratidin Bureau
Enforcement Officer Suspended
Enforcement Officer of Darrang, Jivan Konwar has been suspended on Saturday, July 3.

As per sources, the officer has been suspended over alleged money scam.

Jivan Konwar had been talking over money laundering issue with Transport officer Sanjeev Krishna which reportedly went viral.

Meanwhile, the transport officer has already been suspended.

The suspension was done right after the immediate order of Transport Minister of Assam, Chandra Mohan Patowary.

Sources said that the minister ordered for the suspension of the two officials after the recording of the phone call went viral.

Also Read: Odisha’s DFO Felicitated With UN’s Asia Environmental Enforcement Award
