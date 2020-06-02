ASSAM: Ex-gratia for landslide victims; Prez Kovind condoles casualty

President Ramnath Kovind today expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incidents of landslides triggered by incessant rain in the districts of Barak valley.
Assam Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners of three Barak valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi along with SDRF to speed up relief and rescue operations and extend all possible help to those affected by the landslides. He also directed the district administration to immediately release ex-gratia to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic incidents.
Moreover, Chief Minister Sonowal instructed the district administrations to take steps to provide necessary medical facilities to those injured in the incidents.