ASSAM: Ex-gratia for landslide victims; Prez Kovind condoles casualty

President Ramnath Kovind today expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incidents of landslides triggered by incessant rain in the districts of Barak valley.

The loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Barak valley, Assam is tragic.



Local authorities are undertaking rescue and relief efforts.



Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for everyone’s safety and well-being. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 2, 2020

Assam Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners of three Barak valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi along with SDRF to speed up relief and rescue operations and extend all possible help to those affected by the landslides. He also directed the district administration to immediately release ex-gratia to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic incidents.

Deeply anguished at the loss of lives due to landslides triggered by incessant rain in Barak valley.



I have directed Cachar, Hailakandi & Karimganj district administrations and SDRF to step up rescue, relief operations and facilitate all possible help needed to those affected. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 2, 2020

Moreover, Chief Minister Sonowal instructed the district administrations to take steps to provide necessary medical facilities to those injured in the incidents.