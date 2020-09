Former MLA and Assam Cabinet minister Dildar Rejja passed away on Saturday night at midnight.

The 65-year-old minister was a sitting MLA thrice from Baghbar constituency in 1991, 2001, and 2006.

Rejja was a cabinet minister during former chief ministers Hiteshwar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi’s tenure.

Rejja was reportedly ill for a long time.

More details awaited.