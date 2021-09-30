Assam: Fake Certificate Racket Busted In Nagaon, 1 Held

By Pratidin Bureau on September 30, 2021

A huge racket of forging fake certificates has been busted in Assam’s Nagaon.

One person has been arrested in connection to it. He was identified as one Maqbool Hussain.

Another accused, Khalek, is believed to be the mastermind of the racket and is currently absconding.

As many as 12,000 fake certificates were seized by police including that of school, college and university certificates, death certificates, birth certificates, land certificates, and many others.

Further investigation to unearth more involved in the racket is on.

fake certificatesNagaonracket
Related Posts

Assam Cabinet Approves Rs 700 Crore Package For Paper Mill Employees

Assam: Key Decisions Taken in Cabinet Held in Dhemaji

BJP Condemns Sherman Ali’s comments against Dayanath Sharma

Will Not Join BJP But Quitting Congress, Says Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Indian Hockey Player Rupinder Pal Singh Announces Retirement

Raijor Dal To Contest Two Seats In Assam By-Polls

Active Broker Cycle Busted at GMCH