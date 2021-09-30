Assam: Fake Certificate Racket Busted In Nagaon, 1 Held

A huge racket of forging fake certificates has been busted in Assam’s Nagaon.

One person has been arrested in connection to it. He was identified as one Maqbool Hussain.

Another accused, Khalek, is believed to be the mastermind of the racket and is currently absconding.

As many as 12,000 fake certificates were seized by police including that of school, college and university certificates, death certificates, birth certificates, land certificates, and many others.

Further investigation to unearth more involved in the racket is on.