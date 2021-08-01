Assam: Fake Note Racket Busted in Darrang, 2 Held

A fake note racket was busted by Darrang police on Sunday. Two persons involved in the racket were also arrested in possession of a consignment of fake notes.

The racket was busted during an operation led by Darrang SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma when an attempt to exchange the fake notes was taking place around 12:30pm.

As per a report, fake notes amounting to Rs 2,78,000 were recovered.

The arrested individuals were identified as Rafique Ali and Jun Ali.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the IPC. Further investigation is on.