Assam: Fake Note Racket Busted in Darrang, 2 Held

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
fake note

A fake note racket was busted by Darrang police on Sunday. Two persons involved in the racket were also arrested in possession of a consignment of fake notes.

The racket was busted during an operation led by Darrang SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma when an attempt to exchange the fake notes was taking place around 12:30pm.

As per a report, fake notes amounting to Rs 2,78,000 were recovered.

Related News

200 Taliban Militants Killed In US Airstrike

Assam Reports 784 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.86 %

15 Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

India Men’s Hockey Team Demolishes Great Britain 3-1,…

The arrested individuals were identified as Rafique Ali and Jun Ali.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the IPC. Further investigation is on.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Wins Bronze, Becomes First Indian Woman To Win 2 Individual Olympic Medals
You might also like
World

Indian Pilot Becomes 1st Woman to Fly Solo Over Atlantic

National

Much-Awaited Durga Puja to Start from Tomorrow

Election 2021

Assam Election Phase II: Voter Turnout At 63.04 % Till 4 PM

Assam

Goreswar: KMSS Stages Protest Against Himanta

Top Stories

Man Abducted From Tripura-Mizoram Border

National

Farmers’ Meet with SC Panel Postponed to Jan 29