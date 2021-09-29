Assam: Farmers Lament Over Shortage Of Fertiliser, Stage Protest Against Agri Dept

By Pratidin Bureau
Farmers Protest Over Fertiliser shortage
Representative Image

Farmers stage protest in Nagarbera’s Badala area over shortage of fertiliser on Wednesday, September 29.

The farmers, who are the chilli producers of the state from Nagarbera are undergoing extreme shortage of required fertilizers for their chilli production.

According to sources, the farmers are wailing in search of fertilizers from quite some time now in Badala area due to its unavailability.

The protest is staged by these chilli farmers demanding the adequate amount of fertilizers to be made available for them.

The protesters have also demanded that the Agriculture department should be taking actions on the matter as soon as possible.

