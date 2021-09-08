Assam Ferry Accident: 7 Children And 1 Woman Among Rescued Victims

By Pratidin Bureau
Ferry Accident

Around 20 people has been rescued after the ferry accident reported at Nimatighat in Jorhat on Wednesday.

As per latest updates, 7 children have been rescued along with 1 woman.

While, many other are still missing, reporters confirmed that many passengers also saved their life by swimming back to the river bank.

Meanwhile, SDRF and NDRF are carrying out their search operations in the Brahmaputra river.

However, due to darkness, the search operation is also getting tough.

The boat that sank completely is called Maa Kamala and had around 150 people loaded in it.

Also Read: Horrific Ferry Accident in Nimatighat, More Than 100 Passengers Suspected To Be Dead

