BREAKING | Assam Ferry Accident: At Least 4 Dead, Rescue Ops Underway

By Pratidin Bureau
At least four passengers have died in the tragic ferry accident that occurred along the Neamatighat-Kamlabari route in the Jorhat and Majuli districts of Assam on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased included a female commuter.

Meanwhile, around 20 people have been rescued including seven children.

While passengers are still missing and rescue operations are underway, reports have confirmed that many also saved their lives by swimming to the river bank.

One of the boats, a government passenger ferry of the Inland Water Transport Department of Assam carrying mainly goods, was coming from Majuli to Nimati Ghat, while the other called ‘Maa Kamala’, reportedly belonging to a private operator, was travelling to Majuli collided and the Maa Kamala ferry capsized in the Brahmaputra. The ferries were carrying over 100 passengers.

The incident occurred fifteen minutes away from Nimatighat in Jorhat, reports stated.

More details are awaited.

