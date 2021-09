1 dead body has been recovered from the Brahmaputra river currently after the massive collision of two ferries in Nimatighat on Wednesday.

The horrific accident is suspected to have taken the life of more than 100 people who were travelling to Majuli from the Nimatighat.

More than 150 people were travelling in the ferry while 40 bikes were loaded.

Meanwhile, few people has been rescued.

More updates coming.