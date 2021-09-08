Assam Ferry Tragedy: 3 IWT Engineers Put Under Suspension

Three engineers of the Department of Island and Water Transport have been put under suspension by the Assam government in view of the alleged negligence that may have led to the Assam boat tragedy on Wednesday afternoon.

Bikramaditya Choudhury, i/c Executive Engineer, IWT, Dibrugarh Division, Mukut Gogoi, i/c Assistant Executive Engineer, IWT, Jorhat Sub-Division, and Ratul Tamuli, Junior Engineer, IWT, Jorhat Sub-Division are the engineers.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has expressed deep shock and grief over the ferry accident at Neamatighat, Jorhat today.

The Minister is on the way to the accident site to take stock of the situation. The Minister is also closely monitoring the ongoing rescue and relief operation.

In a statement, the Minister said, ‘I am deeply saddened by the tragic ferry accident at Majuli. Departmental action will be taken against those found guilty.’

Senior officials have rushed to the spot as directed by the Minister immediately after the accident occurred. This team has been sent from Guwahati to coordinate the relief and rescue operation at Neamatighat. Secretary, Transport Jadav Saikia has been directed to inquire into the accident,a release from the Transport minister’s office read.