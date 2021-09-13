Assam Ferry Tragedy: Boat Owner Arrested In Dibrugarh

By Pratidin Bureau
ferry

In a recent development, the owner of the ferry boat that was involved in the Nimatighat disaster last week has been arrested by Dibrugarh police on Monday.

The owner, identified as one Pani Ram Kalita, was arrested when he was trying to admit himself to a hospital.

On Saturday, six persons were arrested in connection to the ferry accident that left at least two people dead.

The arrested persons are – Dhanbar Das, Jogen Das, Biju Kumar Das, Jayanta Dutta, Binod Baruah, Babul Neog.

The arrests were made after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered Jorhat police to file criminal charges against people who are responsible for the mishap.

The accident took place on Wednesday due to a collision with another ferry. That capsized ferry was carrying 92 passengers, of which 89 were rescued, two died and one person still missing.

