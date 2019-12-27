ASSAM | Financial assistance to 16 sport stars

In a bid to encourage the sportstars of Assam, the Sports & Youth welfare department, Assam on Friday announced financial assistance to a total of 16 sportspersons of the state from different disciplines in the year 2019-20.

The 12th South Asian Games gold medallists Shiva Thapa in Boxing, Hasina Begum in Kabaddi, Manash Jyoti Changmai in Archery and Jayanta Talukdar in Archery will receive financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each. Silver medallists of the tournament Vinit Rai (Football) and Halicharan Narzary (Football) will receive Rs 5 lakh each while the bronze medallist Sabita Ramchiary (Taekwondo) will receive an amount of Rs 3 lakh.

The 13th Asian Lawn Bowl Championship silver medallists Mridul Borgohain and Anand Narzary will receive an amount of Rs 3 lakh each while the bronze medallists Bangita Hazarika, Tania Choudhury and Nayan Moni Saikia will receive Rs 2 lakh each. The championship was held in Xinxiang in China.

The government announced Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance to the Asian Weightlifting Championship bronze medallists Surajit Changmai and Sidhant Gogoi while Rs 1.5 lakh to Special Olympic World Games, 2019 Silver medallist Abhishek Gogoi and Rs 1 lakh to Anyatam Rajkumar, who won Silver medal in the 1st National Level Swimming Competition for Autistic and Down Syndrome Children.

Sidhant Gogoi won gold in Weightlifting while Ashmita Chaliha in Badminton, Sivangi Sharma in Swimming, Rodali Baruah in Taekwondo, Harsha Singha in Taekwondo and Kabira Devi in Fencing at the 13th Asian Games held in Nepal. Kabira also won bronze in fencing.