A massive fire broke out at a paddy field in Jaipur’s Faltutula region.

As per initial reports, the fire broke out due spilling of crude oil in the paddy fields.

Notably, Oil India Limited (OIL) is yet to take any action in clearing of the crude oil from the field.

However, later, a fire brigade from OIL was present in the site of the incident to douse the fire.

An investigation is underway.