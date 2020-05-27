Top StoriesRegional

Assam: First Air Carrier of COVID-19 Detected

By Pratidin Bureau
The first air carrier of COVID-19, who travelled from Ahmedabad to Guwahati is a resident of Kamrup Metro. Media reports said that the patient returned to Assam via flight post resumption of the domestic flight services.

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) relaxation to recommence scheduled domestic flights and further normal train operations being partially restored from June 1st, the Assam Government stressed on strict quarantine for people coming from outside the state to Assam.

The state tally of coronavirus positive cases now stands at 704 with 635 active cases. The death toll in Assam continues to remain at 4.

