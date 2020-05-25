Assam: First Flood Wave Hits Around 10,000 People

The first wave of the flood of 2020 has hit Assam amid the coronavirus pandemic and the most affected districts of the state are Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Darrang, and Goalpara, as per reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to the Flood Report of ASDMA, a total of 10,801 people were affected by the flood apart from a large number of cattle and poultry.

The ASDMA has also set up a relief distribution center at North Lakhimpur. The ASDMA distributed around 55 kgs of rice along with other commodities to the flood-hit people of the district.

The first surge of flood has also damaged an embankment road in Lakhimpur where a portion of a road approaching Dikrong bridge was flooded. Further a portion of the embankment road in Singri (Agia to Lakhipur) of Goalpara district was also washed away.

Other damages to bridges and culverts in Lakhimpur and Sonitpur have also been recorded by the ASDMA.

The flood triggered due to the continuous torrential rain triggered by Cyclone Amphan as authorities informed that river Jiabharali in Sonitpur district and Puthimari in Nalbari district have crossed the danger mark.