Assam Fisherman Simanta Saikia Released from Pakistan Jail

Assam’sfisherman, Simanta Saikia , who was arrested by the Pakistan Maritime Security Forces onNovember 28, 2018 has been released on Monday.

According tosources, Simanta along with 20 other fishermen from India have been released bythe Pakistani authorities today.

Simanta hailsfrom Assam’s Merapani area and he along with 20 other fishermen from India wasarrested for allegedly straying into Pakistan’s territorial waters.

They wereworking as anglers in a Gujarat based company. In an attempt to hunt fish, thefishermen crossed the border and entered into Pakistan waters in the ArabianSea.

The familyhad sought Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal’s help for his release from a Pakistanjail. The Assam government, in turn, approached the external affairs ministry.

It may bementioned here that fishermen from both countries are frequently arrested forstraying into each other’s territorial waters while fishing along the Sir Creekarea of Gujarat in the Arabian Sea. Also, many young boys from Assam working inGujarat as migrant workers.