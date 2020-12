Assam: Five Houses Gutted In Fire

A devastating fire broke out at Laharighat in Morigaon on Wednesday.

As per reports, the fire took place in five houses of Mustafa Ahmed, Nijam Uddin, Akash Ali, Najmul Islam, and Ajama Khatun at South Chenimari village.

Property worth several lakh of rupees destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire yet to be known.

No causality has been reported.