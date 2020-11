Assam: Five More Succumb To COVID

Another five COVID-19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease on Tuesday evening, pushing the death tally of the state to 952.

The five deaths have been reported from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Kamrup Metro.

The shared details of the deceased are:

Late Haren Borkotoky (70) & Late Nabanita Moran Medhi (38) of Dibrugarh; Late Roma Chanda (42) of Tinsukia; Late Dhan Kumar Singh (70) and Late Sheela Das (56) of Kamrup Metro.