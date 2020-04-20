Assam flattened curve, bottom of major state list

Assam has flattened the curve of the Coronavirus and puts itself in the bottom of the list of the major states, as she prepares cautiously to resume the life as the phase III of the lockdown starts with some relaxation in major parts of the state.

This morning Assam found itself in 35th position and below them are the smaller states like Goa and the North-Eastern states and two Union Territories.

Assam has actually 34 positive patients of which 17 are released and 16 actives in the hospital. However, the Union Health Ministry added Dimapur patient to Assam tally as he was diagnosed at Guwahati.

According to Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the majority of them will be released in a day or two. He himself oversaw the release of every one of the 17 patients so far.

The Twitterati acknowledged that his is a stupendous effort of the entire Team Assam starting from the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Miniter Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma,. his deputy Piyush Hazarika right down to last men of the front line workers.

This is a major success. I have seen from ground zero how each one of the front line workers toiled for this. @sarbanandsonwal@himantabiswa @Pijush_hazarika

and #TeamAssam deserves a standing ovation. But let's keep this momentum going for coming three months atleast. https://t.co/PHQpkr68ua — Ratnadip Choudhury (@RatnadipC) April 20, 2020

However, Dr Sharma was modest and acknowledged that more than the individuals, the credit should go to the whole team from doctors, health workers to the police and other front line workers. Assam has organized in a very short time a major infrastructure to handle the crisis but thankfully the situation has not gone to such a pass.

All credits are due only to our doctors,nurses and frontline staffs. Our contribution if any is too insignificant. https://t.co/GICTVqRfCM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 19, 2020

The dedication of the team Assam has yielded this result as Assam quickly traced out the Markaz tree and found that 33of the 34 positive cases came from that tree. At this moment of the 33 districts of Assam five are in Red zone, seven are in Orange zone and 11 are in Green zone.

That means except the red zone, a host of activities have been allowed and any many fear that this relaxation could cause a spike. But Government is hard-pressed to reactive the economy as it has taken a serious toll both the at the individual people as well as Government coffer, which is nearly empty and government is finding tough to give the next month’s salary.

From today the administration shall resume work with one-third of attendance and each head of the office have been asked to make a roster of that. In Guwahati city, special busses have also been arranged for the employees of the state secretariat.

Assam Government next big headache to screen the people who are going to return from different parts of the country. About two lakh people have been stranded and the Assam Government has connected them.

Already those stranded abroad have been paid Rs 80000 while those medical patients stranded in various parts were given Rs 25,000 each.