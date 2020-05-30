ASSAM: Flood-hit farmers & fishermen to get FIN Aid

In the wake of the first wave of floods in the state, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the state government is planning to provide financial assistance to flood-hit farmers and fishermen.

“In order to compensate the loss incurred by farmers and fishermen of the state owning to flood, State government would take adequate steps”, CM Sonowal said.

Sonowal on Saturday visited Nalbari district and took stock of the erosion mitigation works being undertaken at the erosion hit areas near an embankment along the Brahmaputra at Doulasal-Larkuchi in Borkhetri constituency on Saturday. He directed the Water Resources Department to complete the mitigation and repairing work on a war footing.

Talking to the reporters on the sidelines of his visit, Chief Minister Sonowal said that in view of the first wave of the flood, reports of the breach along with erosion have to come to the government from various parts of the state.

Directions have already been given to repair the breach or restore the erosion hit areas and protect them with the help the local MP, MLA, and people, Sonowal added.