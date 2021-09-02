Assam Flood: Over 6.47 People Affected in 22 Districts

The Assam floods continue to worsen as more than 6.47 lakh people were affected in 22 districts. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two more drowning have been reported in Majuli and Barpeta district bringing the total death to 5 since August 5.

According to an official of ASDMA, the Assam flood situation has reached a critical level in Nalbari district where 1,10,731 people have been affected, followed by Darrang with 1,08,271 people affected by the flood, Lakhimpur (1.03,768 people hit), Golaghat (nearly one lakh), Morigaon (59,393) and Majuli (52,461 people affected).

Almost 39,500 hectares of crop areas have been inundated, and over 1,300 villages have been hit, they added.

In 10 districts, 85 relief camps have been set up to provide shelter to flood victims. As per reports, 3,584 people, including 648 children, have taken shelter in the camps.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has been flooded to the extent that over 70 per cent of its territory, spanning Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Karbi Anglong districts, has been affected, killing some wild animals. Park officials reported that eight hog deers, two swamp deers, and a langur were killed in this flood. The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation is currently caring for a rhino calf that was rescued.

The Assam flood left more than 4.45 lakh domestic animals, including poultry, affected, the report said.

Infrastructure such as bridges, embankments, schools, and other public and private places of business have been damaged by floodwaters in Bongaigaon, Darrang Barpeta, Chirang, Goalpara, Jorhat, Golaghat, Biswanath, Morigaon, Sivasagar, and Kokrajhar.

The ASDMA bulletin also noted widespread erosion in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kamrup, Morigaon and Nalbari districts.

In Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Goalpara, Kamrup and Dhubri districts, the Brahmaputra is flowing in “above normal to severe flood situations”, according to the Central Water Commission.

“Also tributaries of the Brahmaputra, namely Beki river in Barpeta, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur, Sankosh in Dhubri, Subansiri in Lakhimpur districts are flowing in above normal to severe flood situations with falling trends,” it added.

