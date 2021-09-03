Assam Flood Situation Continues To Remain Grim

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim with nearly five lakh people in the state affected.

According to the flood updates from the Assam State Disaster management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 4,92,818 people have been affected by the floods this year.

As many as 21 districts in Assam have been affected by the first wave of late floods in the state this year.

Meanwhile, the ASDMA informed that a total of 39606.03 hectares of crop land have been damaged by the floods so far.

As per a local media report, Nalbari district is the worst-hit district with over 1.1 lakh people affected, followed by Golaghat with over 91 thousand people and Darrang with over 84 thousand people.

Currently, as many as 1230 villages in 21 districts of Assam are submerged under flood waters.

Meanwhile, 105 relief camps and distribution centres have been set up by the government in 12 districts of Assam providing the much necessary things to the victims. However, few areas are still away from getting the reliefs and connectivity has become far from possible to those areas..

Over 4000 people, including 935 children, have taken shelter in the 105 relief camps set up by the government.

The ASDMA added that over 5.4 lakh animals and poultry have also been affected due to the floods this year.