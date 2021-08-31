Assam: Floods Affect Over 3.6 Lakh People In 21 Districts, Claim 2 Lives

As many as 950 villages in 21 districts of Assam have been affected due to floods following heavy rainfall in the state, while; the floods have claimed the lives of two minors, revealed Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS).

Each of the minor children belonged to Morigaon and Barpeta.

As per the report of FRIMS released by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on August 30, 3,63,135 inhabitants in districts of Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tinsukia.

Among the above-mentioned districts, the worst flood-hit district is Darrang where as many as 41379 residents have been affected.

The report also revealed that 44 relief centres that include 16 relief camps and 28 relief distribution centres have been opened in the state to help the flood victims.

A total of 1,619 people have taken shelter in these relief camps, said the report.

Moreover, 2,56,144 animals have been affected in at least 10 districts, while 30333.36 hectares of crops have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, massive lands have been eroded due to the floods in various districts including Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nalbari, and South Salmara.