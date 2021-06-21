Assam Floods: Govt Issues COVID Advisory For People Staying In Shelters

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday issued a special COVID-19 advisory for the people who will stay in temporary shelters, other than government relief camps, during flood.

The guidelines include formation of a committee for each such camp, which will act as a liaison between the affected people and the administration so that they can smoothly get facilities such as COVID-19 testing, vaccination, sanitisation and tents for suspected coronavirus cases.

Requests for gratuitous relief shall be placed before the local administration by the committee and distribution of relief and essential items shall be coordinated by maintaining social distancing norms, according to the advisory.

“While government encourages flood affected people to take shelter in formal relief camps, any informal temporary shelters that may come into being during floods, must follow COVID Appropriate Behaviours and protocols,” the advisory said.