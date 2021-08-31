Assam Floods: MHA Says Its Keeping Close Watch, 10 NDRF Teams Deployed Till Now

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday informed that it is keeping a close watch on the flood situation in Assam, adding that ten National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed in the state by Sunday.

“MHA has been keeping a watch on the Assam flood situation. Ten National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed in the state by Sunday,” an official said.

So far, over 3.63 lakh people have been affected in 950 villages over 21 districts of the state. Two children have lost their lives in the devastating floods.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and took stock of the situation. He also assured all possible assistance.

According to Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS), two children, one each in Chenga in Barpeta district and Mayong in Morigaon had drowned in the floodwaters till Monday (August 30).

A total of 3,63,135 persons were affected by the floods in Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, West Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara and Tinsukia districts, FRIMS said in its Monday bulletin.

As per the report of FRIMS released by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 30333.36 hectares of crop have also been damaged in the state.

A total of 1619 people have been evacuated to relief camps from various parts of the state.

A total of 2,56,144 domestic animals and poultry were also affected in the deluge, The Mayong – Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary was partially submerged on August 30.

Moreover, erosions were witnessed in Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nalbari adn South Salmara.